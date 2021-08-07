Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Tops One Day Volume of $13.63 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded up 70.5% against the US dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $7.13 or 0.00016455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00860859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00099758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

