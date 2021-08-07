Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Hits $2.08 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00004797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $196.03 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,264,340 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

