Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.05. 33,332,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,473,977. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

