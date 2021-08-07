Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 97 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.59. 4,045,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $191.72 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

