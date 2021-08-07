Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 480 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,275,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,856. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

