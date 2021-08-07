Analysts Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,715. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ALKS traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. 2,275,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

