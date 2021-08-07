Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,660,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,215. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,817. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

