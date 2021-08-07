ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

RMD stock traded up $7.31 on Friday, hitting $274.69. 718,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,509. ResMed has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $277.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

