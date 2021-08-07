TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. 23,915,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,221,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

