Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Boosted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 37,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $485.43. The company had a trading volume of 996,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,535. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.48 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

