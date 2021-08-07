Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.33). Immatics also posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $214.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -0.03.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

