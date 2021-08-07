Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.90 Million

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to announce $861.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $910.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.70 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $758.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

RBC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. The company had a trading volume of 129,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.52. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

