Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.65.

CMLEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF remained flat at $$8.98 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

