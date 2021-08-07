Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.65.

CMLEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF remained flat at $$8.98 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

