CACHE Gold (CGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.74 or 0.00130527 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $231,459.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.52 or 0.00863797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00100237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00040979 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

