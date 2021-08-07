NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $244.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.