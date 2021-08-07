Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,108,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,525. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $119.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

