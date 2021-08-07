Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.36.

LSPD traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $97.18. 1,045,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,467. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $97.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

