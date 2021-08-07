Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.87 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

Shares of FRC traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,664. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

