Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 151,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. 4,556,553 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

