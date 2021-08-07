Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 160 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $236.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.30. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.54 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

