Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Acquired by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Cumulus Media comprises 1.1% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 2.21% of Cumulus Media worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 25,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,251. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $255.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

