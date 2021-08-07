Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.04. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $33,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.