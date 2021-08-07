Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,192 shares of company stock valued at $117,098,144 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $15.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,878. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

