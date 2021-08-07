Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $26.81. 96,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,887. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $728.24 million, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

