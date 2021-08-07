Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $26.81. 96,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,887. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $728.24 million, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

