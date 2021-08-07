The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.51-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $936.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.