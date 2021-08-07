Burency Hits One Day Trading Volume of $441,397.00 (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Burency coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $441,397.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burency has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.47 or 0.00861745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00099709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040883 BTC.

BUY is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

