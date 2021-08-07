Spectiv (SIG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.47 or 0.00861745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00099709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040883 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars.

