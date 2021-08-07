PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.45. 204,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

AGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

