Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million.

CGRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

CGRN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,113. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

