Primas (PST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.52 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.00351164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

