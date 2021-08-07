Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADYYF shares. DZ Bank downgraded Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Adyen stock traded down $12.30 on Monday, reaching $2,762.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,501.00 and a 52-week high of $2,889.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,482.02.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

