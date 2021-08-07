Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11).

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at about $3,685,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.95. 4,411,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,085,857. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $374.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.