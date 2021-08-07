Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) PT at C$15.94

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

TCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$728,325.00. Insiders have sold a total of 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TCN stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 330,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$9.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.2308283 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

