Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.45. The company had a trading volume of 110,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,061. The stock has a market cap of $347.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.70.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.