$1.48 EPS Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.53. Allegion posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,880. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

