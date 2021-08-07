BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.89. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.13. 124,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,348. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.24. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,181,700. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

