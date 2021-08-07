Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.70. 353,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.