Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $416.48. The company had a trading volume of 233,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

