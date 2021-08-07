iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Boosted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.39. 24,429,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,744,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.