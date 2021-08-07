First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Decreased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 664,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,328. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.