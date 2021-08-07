Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 493,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

