Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $114.45. 5,340,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,011. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

