Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 30 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $590.68. 709,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 703.20, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.53 and a 12-month high of $608.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

