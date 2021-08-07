Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 87 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in salesforce.com by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.59. 4,045,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,377. The company has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.