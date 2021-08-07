$2.84 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.53. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. Raymond James began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NYSE THO traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $120.08. 272,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,022. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,098,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

