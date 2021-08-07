JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $157.50. 13,328,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,503,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

