Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Announce $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to report $2.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $10.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $289,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 747,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $106.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.