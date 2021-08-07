Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Announce $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to report $2.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $10.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $289,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 747,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $106.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.