Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $213.00. 1,342,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.21.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

