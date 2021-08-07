TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.63. 1,789,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.