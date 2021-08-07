Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,817 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 12,660,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,929,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

